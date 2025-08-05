Shift4 Payments, Inc. (FOUR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
David Taylor Lauber - President, CEO, Principal Executive Officer & Director
Nancy J. Disman - Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Craig McCrohan - Executive Vice President of Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Dan Dolev - Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division
Daniel Rock Perlin - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Darrin David Peller - Wolfe Research, LLC
Dominic Ball - Unidentified Company
John Kimbrough Davis - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
Rayna Kumar - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division
Sanjay Harkishin Sakhrani - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division
Timothy Edward Chiodo - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
William Alfred Nance - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
a division of S&P - Unidentified Company
Operator
Greetings. Welcome to Shift4 Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded. I'll now turn the conference over to Thomas McCrohan, EVP, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may now begin.
Thomas Craig McCrohan
Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Shift4's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. With me on the call today are Taylor Lauber, our CEO; and Nancy Disman, our Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast on the Investor Relations section of our website, which can be found at investors.shift4.com. Today's call is also being simulcast on X Spaces, formerly known as Twitter, which can be accessed through our corporate Twitter account at Shift4. Our quarterly shareholder letter, quarterly financial results and other materials related to our quarterly results have all been posted to our IR website.
Our call and earnings materials today include forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and our actual results could differ materially as
- Read more current FOUR analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts