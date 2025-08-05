Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Brandi Kendall - CFO, Investor Relations & Director

David C. Rockecharlie - CEO & Director

John Clayton Rynd - Executive Vice President of Investments

Conference Call Participants

Charles Arthur Meade - Johnson Rice & Company, L.L.C., Research Division

Hsu-Lei Huang - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, LLC, Research Division

John Christopher Freeman - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

John Holliday Abbott - Wolfe Research, LLC

Michael Stephen Scialla - Stephens Inc., Research Division

Michael Webb Furrow - Pickering Energy Partners LP

Timothy A. Rezvan - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Reid Gallagher - Unidentified Company

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Crescent Energy Q2 2025 Results Call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Reid Gallagher, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Reid Gallagher

Good morning, and thank you for joining Crescent's Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. Today's prepared remarks will come from our CEO, David Rockecharlie; and our CFO, Brandi Kendall. Our Executive Vice President of Investments, Clay Rynd, will also be available during Q&A.

Today's call may contain projections and other forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including commodity price volatility, global geopolitical conflict, our business strategies and other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in these statements and our other disclosures. We have no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after today's call. In addition, today's discussion may include disclosure regarding non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, please reference our 10-Q and earnings press release available on the Investors section on