Avanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David C. Pacitti - Chief Executive Officer

Jason M. Pickett - Interim CFO, VP of Tax & Treasurer

Scott Galovan - Senior Vice President of Strategy & Corporate Development

Conference Call Participants

Daniel Walker Stauder - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Avanos Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Scott Galovan, Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Scott Galovan

Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us. It's my pleasure to welcome you to Avanos 2025 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Presenting today will be Dave Pacitti, CEO, who will kick off the call by sharing a few leadership updates. Dave will then provide a high-level overview of our second quarter results before turning it over to Jason Pickett, who has been serving as our Interim CFO.

Jason will share additional details on these topics, provide an overview of our financial results and affirm our 2025 planning assumptions, inclusive of the impact of tariffs. We will finish the call with Q&A. A presentation for today's call is available on the Investors section of our website, avanos.com.

As a reminder, our comments today contain forward-looking statements related to the company, our expected performance and current economic conditions, including risks related to ongoing tariff negotiations and our industry. No assurance can be given as to future financial results. Actual results could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

For more information about forward-looking statements and the risk factors that could influence future results, please see today's press release and risk factors described in our filings with the SEC. Additionally, we will be referring to