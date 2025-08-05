First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (FWRG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher A. Tomasso - CEO, President & Director

Henry Melville Hope - CFO & Treasurer

Matt Eisenacher - Chief Brand Officer

Steven Louis Marotta - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Marc Barish - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Brian Hugh Mullan - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division

Brian Michael Vaccaro - Unidentified Company

CGS International - Unidentified Company

James Ronald Salera - Stephens Inc., Research Division

Jon Michael Tower - Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research

Patrick Lee Johnson - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Pratik Mahendra Patel - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Todd Morrison Brooks - The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division

Zachary Ogden - TD Cowen, Research Division

I would now like to turn the conference over to Steven Marotta, Vice President of Investor Relations at First Watch to begin.

Steven Louis Marotta

Hello, everyone. I am joined by First Watch's Chief Executive Officer and President, Chris Tomasso; and Chief Financial Officer, Mel Hope. This morning, First Watch issued its earnings release for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 on Globe Newswire and filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the SEC. These documents can be found at investors.firstwatch.com.

This call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from these statements. Such statements include, without limitation, statements concerning the conditions of the