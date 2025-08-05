Viper Energy, Inc. (VNOM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Austen Gilfillian - President of Viper Energy Partners GP LLC
Chip Seale - Corporate Participant
Matthew Kaes Van’t Hof - CEO & Director of Viper Energy Partners GP LLC

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Bilkoski - TD Cowen, Research Division
Christopher Moore Baker - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
Derrick Lee Whitfield - Texas Capital Securities, Research Division
Leo Paul Mariani - ROTH Capital Partners, LLC, Research Division
Neil Singhvi Mehta - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Paul Michael Diamond - Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research
Wei Jiang - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Viper Energy Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Chip Seale, Investor Relations Director. Chip, please go ahead.

Chip Seale

Thank you, Felicia. Good morning, and welcome to Viper Energy's Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call. During our call today, we will reference an updated investor presentation, which can be found on Viper's website.

Representing Viper today are Kaes Van't Hof, CEO; and Austen Gilfillian, President.

During this conference call, the participants may make certain forward-looking statements relating to the company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and businesses. We caution you that actual results could differ materially from those that are indicated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors.

Information concerning these factors can be found in the company's filings with the SEC. In addition, we will make reference to certain non-GAAP measures. The reconciliations with the appropriate GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release issued yesterday afternoon.

