New Mountain Finance (NMFC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call August 5, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John R. Kline - President, CEO & Director

Kris Eric Corbett - CFO & Treasurer

Laura C. Holson Boswerger - Chief Operating Officer

Steven Bruce Klinsky - Founder, MD & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Finian Patrick O'Shea - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Robert James Dodd - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Sean-Paul Aaron Adams - B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division

I would now like to turn the conference over to John Kline, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

John R. Kline

Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to New Mountain Finance Corporation's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. On the line with me here today are Steve Klinsky, Chairman of NMFC and CEO of New Mountain Capital; Laura Holson, COO of NMFC; and Kris Corbett, CFO and Treasurer of NMFC. Steve is going to make some introductory remarks, but before he does, I'd like to ask Kris to make some important statements regarding today's call.

Kris Eric Corbett

Thanks, John. Good morning, everyone. Before we get into the presentation, I would like to advise everyone that today's call and webcast are being recorded. Please note that they are the property of New Mountain Finance Corporation and that any unauthorized broadcast in any form is strictly prohibited. Information about the audio replay of this call is available in our August 4 earnings press release. I would like to call your attention to the customary safe harbor disclosures in our press release and on Pages 2 and 3 of the slide presentation regarding forward-looking statements.