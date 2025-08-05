Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dean Warren Butler - CFO & Senior Vice President

Giovanni Pacelli - Corporate Participant

Robert Matthew Johnson - CEO, President & Director

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Adam Jackson Rolland - Susquehanna Financial Group, LLLP, Research Division

Cody Grant Acree - The Benchmark Company, LLC, Research Division

Nathaniel Quinn Bolton - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Peter Thomas Puk - Unidentified Company

Thomas James O'Malley - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Tore Egil Svanberg - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Operator

Hello. My name is Didi, and I will be your conference operator today. Welcome to the Silicon Labs Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I will now turn the call over to Giovanni Pacelli, Silicon Labs' Senior Director of Finance. Giovanni, please go ahead.

Giovanni Pacelli

Thank you, Didi, and good morning, everyone. We are recording this meeting, and a replay will be available for 4 weeks on the Investor Relations section of our website at investor.silabs.com. Our earnings press release and the accompanying financial tables are also available on our website.

Joining me today are Silicon Labs' President and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Johnson; and Chief Financial Officer, Dean Butler. They will discuss our second quarter financial performance and review recent business activities. We will take questions after our prepared comments, and our remarks today will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

We base these forward-looking statements on information available to us as of the date of this conference call and assume no obligation to update these statements in the future. We encourage you to review our SEC filings, which identify important risk factors that could