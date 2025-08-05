Armour Residential REIT: Why I'm Watching It, But Not Buying Yet

Summary

  • ARR offers a tempting 17% yield, but persistent book value erosion and a history of dividend cuts make me cautious.
  • The hedging strategy supports current payouts, yet high leverage and rate/spread sensitivity expose ARR to significant downside risk.
  • I prefer stable, lower-risk income; I need to see Fed rate cuts and book value stabilization before considering ARR for my portfolio.
  • ARR stays on my watchlist—if macro conditions improve and BV stops falling, I’ll reassess, but for now, the risk outweighs the yield to buy.

Word reit on shadow of 3d charcaters with copy space.close up of shadow of 3d charcaters,Business Concept.3D rendering on red background.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is attractive to income-seeking investors because of its 17% dividend yield, but high interest rates and a volatile spread worry me. I am at that stage of my investment planning when I cannot make mistakes. I would rather

I have a B.Tech degree in Mechanical Engineering from a top school in India. For nearly twenty five years, I have worked in the oil and gas sector, primarily in the Middle East. I work at the intersection of engineering, operations, and project management in an industry that does not forgive mistakes - so I have learned to be efficient, careful, and disciplined. These traits inform my investment strategy. For much of my professional career, I have maintained a serious and sustained interest in the U.S. equity markets, with a particular focus on technology, energy, and healthcare. I started as a growth investor, taking risks as I saw fit; but today, my investment approach blends elements of both value and growth. I seek to understand the underlying economics of a business, evaluate the durability of its competitive advantage (or “moat”), and assess its ability to generate consistent free cash flow over time. I believe, as Munger puts it, in “sitting on your ass” when holding a high-quality business—allowing time and compounding to do the heavy lifting. My orientation is moderately conservative; I look for upside while minimizing downside. Well, who doesn’t, but as I look towards retirement, I have started emphasizing the latter over the former. As a result, in recent years, I’ve gradually rebalanced toward income-generating assets—dividend-paying equities, REITs, and similar vehicles. I view investing not merely as a pursuit of high returns but something that will also generate peace of mind. I joined Seeking Alpha to both contribute to and learn from a community of thoughtful investors—people who, like me, are interested in the intersection of real-world business fundamentals and intelligent investing. PS - The icon I have used represents something fundamentally important to me - that is, to earn money through investing in ecologically sensitive businesses.

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

