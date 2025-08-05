ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (NYSE:ARR) is attractive to income-seeking investors because of its 17% dividend yield, but high interest rates and a volatile spread worry me. I am at that stage of my investment planning when I cannot make mistakes. I would rather
Armour Residential REIT: Why I'm Watching It, But Not Buying Yet
Summary
- ARR offers a tempting 17% yield, but persistent book value erosion and a history of dividend cuts make me cautious.
- The hedging strategy supports current payouts, yet high leverage and rate/spread sensitivity expose ARR to significant downside risk.
- I prefer stable, lower-risk income; I need to see Fed rate cuts and book value stabilization before considering ARR for my portfolio.
- ARR stays on my watchlist—if macro conditions improve and BV stops falling, I’ll reassess, but for now, the risk outweighs the yield to buy.
