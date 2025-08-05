Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RXRX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ben R. Taylor - CFO & President of Recursion UK

Christopher C. Gibson - Co-Founder, CEO & Director

Najat Khan - Chief R&D Officer, Chief Commercial Officer and Director

Christopher C. Gibson

Hello, and welcome, everybody, to Recursion's Q2 2025 Earnings Call. My name is Chris Gibson, and I'm the Co-Founder and CEO of Recursion. And I'm excited to share with you today some of the latest updates on our company as we drive forward to decode biology. We've been talking for the last 9 months since the business combination with Exscientia about the Recursion OS 2.0. And I want to start there today and tell you a little bit about the way that we're bringing together the incredible components from both Exscientia and Recursion and building new components of the OS in order to drive forward our mission.

At Recursion, we base everything off of proprietary fit-for-purpose data, whether it's data we generate in-house or data that we pull from partners. And we're not just generating data to help discover targets or to help translate programs or to help with clinical trials, we're building a true end-to-end capability from target discovery all the way through to clinical trial simulation. We're really, really excited about the way all of these pieces fit together and add to each other. And everything we do at Recursion is based on iterative cycles of learning, much of our work based on iterative cycles of dry lab predictions and wet lab validations.

I want to talk about a few of the pieces of the Recursion OS that we really, really leaned into in the last quarter. And I'm going to start off with talking about Boltz-2. This was a really exciting