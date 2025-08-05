In Q1 2025, DoorDash reported $3.03 billion in revenue, up 21% YoY, and swung to net income of $193 million—a sharp reversal from a $23 million loss a year earlier. Total orders surged 18% to 732 million, with grocery deliveries hitting a record
DoorDash: Pure Euphoria At $100b
Summary
- DoorDash's revenue and order growth are strong, but margins remain thin, with operating income still a small fraction of sales.
- The business model is structurally low-margin due to variable costs like driver pay, promotions, and merchant commissions, limiting operating leverage.
- Valuation is extremely high, at $108b and with a P/S near 10x, which assumes rapid and sustained margin expansion.
- Competition, regulation, and lack of pricing power make long-term high profitability unlikely; the current market cap prices in success not yet achieved.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I find shorting dumb but this information may be useful to equity owners
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.