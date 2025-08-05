Nebius: Updated Thesis And Key Expectations Ahead Of Q2 2025

Aug. 05, 2025 3:52 PM ETNebius Group N.V. (NBIS) StockNBIS
Denis Buivolov, CFA
1.59K Followers

Summary

  • Nebius Group N.V.’s Q2 2025 results should show strong revenue growth. I expect $124.3 million in Q2 revenue and $570 million for the full year.
  • Data center expansion is on track, but I expect Nebius to revise CAPEX guidance upward as new facilities in New Jersey, Israel, and the UK come online.
  • My fair value estimate for NBIS stock rises to $58.6 per share, over 10% above the current market price, reflecting conservative assumptions and potential upside.
  • Key questions for the Q2 results and conference call include updated CAPEX guidance, data center rollout timelines, the status of Avride’s robotaxi launch, and details of the Toloka stake sale.

Искусственный интеллект. Концепции широкого бэкграунда

BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

Background

It has been over two months since my previous article on Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS), published at the end of May following the company's Q1 2025 earnings report. Since then, the stock has

This article was written by

Denis Buivolov, CFA
1.59K Followers
I am the head of research for the pre-IPO and venture division of the investment bank. Prior to that, I have been working as a global equity research analyst in an investment bank for the past 5 years. My specialization are Biotechnology, Internet and Media. I Received my CFA Charter in 2017. Also, I am FRM Charter. Besides, I am the author of the Russian-language Telegram-channel (the link in the section Website URL).

Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NBIS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This is not investment advice. I am not an investment advisor. Before making any investment, please do your own research!

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NBIS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NBIS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NBIS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News