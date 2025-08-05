Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Alex Kapper - Vice President of Investor Relations

Andrew R. J. Bonfield - Chief Financial Officer

Joseph E. Creed - CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Charles Albert Edward Dillard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

David Michael Raso - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Jamie Lyn Cook - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Kristen Owen - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Kyle David Menges - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Michael J. Feniger - BofA Securities, Research Division

Mircea Dobre - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division

Robert Cameron Wertheimer - Melius Research LLC

Stephen Edward Volkmann - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Steven Michael Fisher - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Tami Zakaria - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Operator

Welcome to the Second Quarter 2025 Caterpillar Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Alex Kapper. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Alex Kapper

Thank you, Audra. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Caterpillar's Second Quarter of 2025 Earnings Call. I'm Alex Kapper, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Joe Creed, Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Bonfield, Chief Financial Officer; Kyle Epley, Senior Vice President of the Global Finance Services Division; and Rob Rengel, Senior Director of Investor Relations.

During our call, we'll be discussing the second quarter earnings release we issued earlier today. You can find our slides, the news release and a webcast replay at investors.caterpillar.com under Events and Presentations. The content of this call is protected by U.S. and international copyright law. Any rebroadcast, retransmission, reproduction, or distribution of all or part of this content without Caterpillar's prior written permission is prohibited.