Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 8:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Alex Kapper - Vice President of Investor Relations
Andrew R. J. Bonfield - Chief Financial Officer
Joseph E. Creed - CEO & Director
Conference Call Participants
Charles Albert Edward Dillard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
David Michael Raso - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
Jamie Lyn Cook - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Kristen Owen - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division
Kyle David Menges - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
Michael J. Feniger - BofA Securities, Research Division
Mircea Dobre - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Robert Cameron Wertheimer - Melius Research LLC
Stephen Edward Volkmann - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Steven Michael Fisher - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Tami Zakaria - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Operator
Welcome to the Second Quarter 2025 Caterpillar Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Alex Kapper. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Alex Kapper
Thank you, Audra. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Caterpillar's Second Quarter of 2025 Earnings Call. I'm Alex Kapper, Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Joe Creed, Chief Executive Officer; Andrew Bonfield, Chief Financial Officer; Kyle Epley, Senior Vice President of the Global Finance Services Division; and Rob Rengel, Senior Director of Investor Relations.
During our call, we'll be discussing the second quarter earnings release we issued earlier today. You can find our slides, the news release and a webcast replay at investors.caterpillar.com under Events and Presentations. The content of this call is protected by U.S. and international copyright law. Any rebroadcast, retransmission, reproduction, or distribution of all or part of this content without Caterpillar's prior written permission is prohibited.
- Read more current CAT analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts