LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Caroline L. Chikhale - Executive VP, CFO, Secretary, Chief Accounting Officer & Treasurer

Clint B. Malin - Co-CEO & Co-President

David Boitano - Executive VP & Chief Investment Officer

J. Gibson Satterwhite - Executive Vice President of Asset Management

Pamela J. Shelley-Kessler - Co-CEO, Co-President

Conference Call Participants

Austin Todd Wurschmidt - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Michael Albert Carroll - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Omotayo Tejumade Okusanya - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division

William John Kilichowski - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the LTC Properties Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions]

Before management begins its presentation, please note that today's comments, including the question-and-answer session, may include forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and events to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in LTC Properties' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the company's most recent 10-K dated December 31, 2024. LTC undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to LTC management.

Pamela J. Shelley-Kessler

Hello, and welcome, everyone, to our second quarter 2025 earnings call. With me today, in order of speaker are Cece Chikhale, Chief Financial Officer; Gibson Satterwhite, Executive Vice President of Asset Management; Dave Boitano, Chief Investment Officer; and Clint Malin, Co-CEO.

LTC has been focused on transformation and execution. We executed on strengthening our teams through promotions, the addition of a new Chief Investment Officer and a new Board member with extensive REIT experience. We executed