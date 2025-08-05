Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Megan McGrath - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Michelle Marie MacKay - Global CEO & Director

Neil O. Johnston - Executive VP & Global CFO

Conference Call Participants

Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Julien Blouin - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Mitchell Bradley Germain - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division

Peter Dylan Abramowitz - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Seth Eugene Bergey - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Stephen Hardy Sheldon - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Operator

Good day, and welcome to Cushman & Wakefield's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note that this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Megan McGrath, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Megan McGrath

Thank you, and welcome to Cushman & Wakefield's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our financial results for the period. This release, along with today's presentation, can be found on our Investor Relations website at ir.cushmanwakefield.com. Please turn to the page in our presentation labeled cautionary note on forward-looking statements. Today's presentation contains forward-looking statements based on our current forecast and estimates of future events. These statements should be considered estimates only, and actual results may differ materially.

During today's call, we will refer to non-GAAP financial measures as outlined by SEC guidelines. Reconciliations of GAAP to non- GAAP financial measures, definitions of non-GAAP financial measures and other related information are found within the financial tables of our earnings release and the appendix of today's presentation. Also, please note that throughout the presentation, comparisons and growth rates are to the comparable periods of