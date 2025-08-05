Oddity Tech Ltd. (ODD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Lindsay Drucker Mann - Global Chief Financial Officer

Maria Lycouris - Corporate Participant

Oran Holtzman - Co-Founder, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Andrew M. Boone - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division

Anna Jeanne Lizzul - BofA Securities, Research Division

Dara Warren Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Lauren Rae Lieberman - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Mark Stephen F. Mahaney - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Scott Anthony Schoenhaus - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Youssef Houssaini Squali - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to ODDITY's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded, and we have allocated time for prepared remarks and Q&A. At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Maria Lycouris, Investor Relations for ODDITY. Thank you. You may begin.

Maria Lycouris

Thank you, operator. I'm joined by Oran Holtzman, ODDITY's Co-Founder and CEO; and Lindsay Drucker Mann, ODDITY's Global CFO. Niv Price, ODDITY's CTO, will also be available for the question-and-answer session. As a reminder, management's remarks on this call that do not concern past events or forward-looking statements. These may include predictions, expectations or estimates, including statements about ODDITY's business strategy, market opportunity, future financial performance and potential long-term success.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially due to a variety of factors. These factors are described under forward-looking statements in our earnings press release issued yesterday and in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 25, 2025. We do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today.

Finally, during this call, we will