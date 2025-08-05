Azenta, Inc. (AZTA) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 6, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

John P. Marotta - President, CEO & Director

Lawrence Y. Lin - Executive VP & CFO

Yvonne Perron - Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Harris Cooper - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Brendan Mychal Smith - TD Cowen, Research Division

David Joshua Saxon - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Hannah Webb Hefley - Stephens Inc., Research Division

Matthew Jay Stanton - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Matthew Moriarty Parisi - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Vijay Muniyappa Kumar - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Azenta Q3 2025 Financial Results. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded, Tuesday, August 5, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Yvonne Perron, Vice President, FP&A and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Yvonne Perron

Thank you, operator, and good morning to everyone on the line today. We would like to welcome you to our earnings conference call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025. Our third quarter earnings press release was issued before the open of the market today and is available on our Investor Relations website located at investors.azenta.com in addition to the supplementary PowerPoint slides that will be used during the prepared remarks today. Please note that effective the first fiscal quarter of 2025, the results of B Medical Systems are treated as discontinued operations.

I would like to remind everyone that during the course of the call, we will be making a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Securities Act of 1995. There are many factors that may cause actual financial results or other events to