Portillo's Inc. (PTLO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Portillo's Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Chris Brandon - Corporate Participant
Michael Osanloo - President, CEO & Director
Michelle Greig Hook - CFO & Treasurer
Conference Call Participants
Andrew Marc Barish - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Brian Hugh Mullan - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
Brian James Harbour - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Christopher Thomas O'Cull - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division
David E. Tarantino - Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated, Research Division
Dennis Geiger - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Gregory Ryan Francfort - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division
James Ronald Salera - Stephens Inc., Research Division
Sara Harkavy Senatore - BofA Securities, Research Division
Sharon Zackfia - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to Portillo's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Chris Brandon, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you, sir. You may begin.
Chris Brandon
Thanks, operator, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter 2025 earnings call, my first since joining this outstanding team and exciting investor story.
With me on this call today is Michael Osanloo, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Michelle Hook, Chief Financial Officer. You can find our 10-Q, earnings press release and supplemental presentation on investors.portillos.com.
Any commentary made here about our future results and business conditions are forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. We do not update these forward-looking statements unless required by law. Our 10-K identifies risk factors that may cause our actual results to vary materially from these forward- looking statements.
Today's earnings call will make reference to
- Read more current PTLO analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts