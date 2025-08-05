Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Olivier C. Leonetti - Executive VP & CFO
Paulo Ruiz Sternadt - CEO, President & Director
Yan Jin - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Andrew Burris Obin - BofA Securities, Research Division
Charles Stephen Tusa - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Christopher M. Snyder - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Deane Michael Dray - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Jeffrey David Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division
Jeffrey Todd Sprague - Vertical Research Partners, LLC
Joseph Alfred Ritchie - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Joseph John O'Dea - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Julian C.H. Mitchell - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Nicole Sheree DeBlase - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Nigel Edward Coe - Wolfe Research, LLC
Scott Reed Davis - Melius Research LLC
Stephen Edward Volkmann - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Operator
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Eaton Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's program is being recorded.
And now I'd like to introduce your host for today's program, Yan Jin, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.
Yan Jin
Good morning. Thank you all for joining us for Eaton's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. With me today are Paulo Ruiz, Chief Executive Officer; and Olivier Leonetti, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Our agenda today includes opening remarks by Paulo. Then he will turn it over to Olivier, who will highlight the company's performance in the second quarter. As we have done on our past calls, we'll be taking questions at the end of Paulo's closing commentary.
The press release and the presentation we'll go through today have
