Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill DiTullio - Senior VP of Investor Relations & Treasury

Drew Smith - CFO & Treasurer

Kenneth A. Gunderman - President, CEO & Director

Paul Bullington - Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Frank Garrett Louthan - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Gregory Bradford Williams - TD Cowen, Research Division

Michael Ian Rollins - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to today's conference call to discuss Uniti's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Results. My name is Gigi, and I'll be your operator for today. Today's call is being recorded, and a webcast will be available on the company's Investor Relations website, investor.uniti.com, beginning today and will remain available for 365 days. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to introduce Bill DiTullio, Uniti's Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury. Please begin.

Bill DiTullio

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss Uniti's second quarter 2025 results. Speaking on the call today will be Kenny Gunderman, our CEO; and Paul Bullington, Uniti's CFO.

Before we get started, I would like to quickly cover our safe harbor statement. Please note that today's remarks may contain forward- looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Uniti's fiber build strategy, the business' growth potential, efficiencies from the debt silos combination, Uniti's 2025 outlook and other statements that are not historical facts. Numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

For more information on those factors, please see the section titled Safe Harbor Statement in the accompanying presentation and the Risk Factors section in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.