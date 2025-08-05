Eisai Co., Ltd. (ESALF) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:ESALF) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

a - Corporate Participant

Hideki Toyosaki - Corporate Participant

Katsutoshi Ido - VP, Chief Scientific Officer & Head of DHBL Discoverry

Katsuya Haruna - Group Officer & Executive VP of LENVIMA & Oncology Pipeline Global Lead and US Business Operations

Keisuke Naito - Representative Corporate Officer, EVP, COO & Chief Growth Officer

Lynn D. Kramer - VP & Chief Clinical Officer

Sayoko Sasaki - Corporate Participant

Tatsuyuki Yasuno - Senior VP & President of Americas Region

Terushige Iike - Executive VP, Rep. Corporate Officer and Chief IR Officer & Business Officer

Toshihiko Yusa - Corporate Participant

Conference Call Participants

Fumiyoshi Sakai - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Hidemaru Yamaguchi - Citigroup Inc., Research Division

Miki Sogi - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division

Seiji Wakao - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Shinichiro Muraoka - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Tony Ren - Macquarie Research

Operator

[Interpreted] Thank you very much for taking your time to join the financial results presentation by Eisai Company Limited. It is now time. We would like to start the financial results presentation session for Q1 fiscal 2025. Today, it will be held in a virtual format. Please download or look at the slides for the presentation on our website. Let me introduce the presenter today, Mr. Keisuke Naito, Representative Corporate Officer, Executive Vice President, COO and Chief Growth Officer. Over to you, Mr. Naito.

Keisuke Naito

[Interpreted] Thank you very much for joining us today for our earnings call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. I am Keisuke Naito, COO and Chief Growth Officer. With many companies reporting their earnings around the same time, we have decided to hold this conference call entirely remotely in order to take into