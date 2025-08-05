SoftBank Corp. (SOBKY) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

SoftBank Corp. (OTCPK:SOBKY) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 3:00 AM ET

Junichi Miyakawa

Thank you so much for your attendance today. I would like to begin by presenting our consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. Since we've already shared our strategic vision at the shareholders' meeting and SoftBank World, today, I'll focus primarily on our financial performance. First, revenue came in at JPY 1,658.6 billion, an 8% year-on-year increase with 25% progress toward our full year forecast. And given that our earnings typically rise in the second half, we believe this represents a strong start to the year.

Looking at the breakdown, all segments saw revenue growth. Notably, our distribution and financial businesses each grew by more than 20%. Operating income was more than JPY 40 billion due to the gain on loss of control of LINE [indiscernible]. Excluding that, we still achieved a 6% increase in operating income. Our progress on operating income has reached 29% of the full year forecast, showing steady advancement.

As you can see, all business segments performed solidly. Only the consumer business posted