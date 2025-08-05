Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (RCRRF) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:RCRRF) Q1 2026 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 3:30 AM ET

Junichi Arai - Executive VP & CFO

Ken Oiwa - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Thank you for joining the Recruit Holdings FY 2025 Q1 Earnings Conference Call. This call is a simultaneous translation of the original call held in Japanese provided solely for the convenience of investors. I'm Mizuho Shen, Manager of Investor Relations and Public Relations.

Today, we will begin with a presentation by Junichi Arai, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, followed by a Q&A session. Please note that today's session, including the Q&A, will be posted on our IR website after the event. With that, we will now begin from the presentation.

Junichi Arai

I am Junichi Arai. And today, I will be presenting the Recruit Holdings FY 2025 Q1 financial results. As previously mentioned, starting this fiscal year, we have integrated HR Technology and HR Solutions, which includes the job advertising business and the placement business for Matching & Solutions. As a result, Matching & Solutions now consists of Marketing Solutions, including SaaS. And accordingly, the segment name has been changed to Marketing Matching Technologies or MMT.

To facilitate a comparison with our FY 2025 segment outlook and results, we are presenting FY 2024 pro forma segment financial data, which assumes the integration of these businesses had been in effect from April 1, 2024. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons are made against the same period of the previous year on a pro forma basis. Comparisons with the previous quarter will be noted appropriately. Additionally, starting this fiscal year, we have renamed our key financial metric previously referred to as adjusted EBITDA to