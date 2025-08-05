NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 10:30 AM ET

Stephen A. Horn - President, CEO & Director

Vincent H. Chao - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Steve Horn, Chief Executive Officer of NNN REIT, Inc.

Stephen A. Horn

Thank you, Matthew. Good morning, and welcome to NNN Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. Joining me today on the call, Chief Financial Officer, Vin Chao. As outlined in the morning's press release, NNN continued to deliver strong performance in the first half of 2025.

Notably, we've improved our balance sheet flexibility following capital markets activity with a sector-leading average debt maturity of 11 years, solid acquisitions driven by our tenant relationships and we published the third and annual Corporate Sustainability Report. These results and actions position us well to continue enhancing shareholder value as we enter the second half of the year and beyond.

Also, as usual, we always have to mention the dividend. In July, we announced a 3.4% increase in our common stock dividend payable August 15. This marks