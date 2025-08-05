Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and I'd like to welcome you to Banco Santander-Chile's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call on the 5th of August 2025. [Operator Instructions]. So with this, I would now like to pass the line to Patricia Perez, the Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead.

Patricia Perez Pallacan

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Banco Santander Chile's Second Quarter 2025 Results Webcast and Conference Call. This is Patricia Perez, CFO, and I'm joined today by Cristian Vicuña, Head of Strategy and IR; and Andrés Sansone, our Chief Economist. Thank you, everyone, for joining us today to review of our second quarter performance and results. Today, Andrés will start with an overview of the economic environment, and then Cristián will go through the key strategy points and the results of the bank in the second quarter of the year. After that, we will have a Q&A session where we will be happy to answer your questions. So let me hand over to Andrés.

Andrés Sansone

Thanks, Patricia. On Slide 4, we have our current outlook. Since our last webcast, the tariff agenda has seen several developments.

After postponing the implementation of new tariffs from July 9 to August 1, the U.S. reached trade agreements with multiple economies. This include tariff of around 20% on several Asian countries and 15% on the Eurozone. For Chile, the 10% rate will remain in place, which corresponds