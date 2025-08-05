Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Q2: 2025-08-04 Earnings Summary

Insights
EPS of -$0.01 misses by $0.11
 | Revenue of $288.68M (0.40% Y/Y) misses by $908.61K

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ben M. Brigham - Founder & Executive Chairman
Blake McCarthy - Chief Financial Officer
Chris Scholla - Executive VP & President, of Sand Logistics.
John G. Turner - President, CEO & Director
Kyle D. Turlington - Vice President of Investor Relations
Tim Ondrak - Corporate Participant

Conference Call Participants

Derek John Podhaizer - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
Donald Peter Crist - Johnson Rice & Company, L.L.C., Research Division
James Michael Rollyson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
Jeffrey Michael LeBlanc - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Securities, LLC, Research Division
Joshua W. Jayne - Daniel Energy Partners, LLC
Stephen David Gengaro - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division
Sungeun Kim - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2025 Financial and Operational Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Kyle Turlington, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Kyle D. Turlington

Hello, and welcome to the Atlas Energy Solutions' conference call and webcast for the second quarter of 2025. With us today are John Turner, President and CEO; Blake McCarthy, CFO; Chris Scholla, EVP and President of Sand and Logistics; and Bud Brigham, Executive Chair. We will be sharing our comments on the company's operational and financial performance for the second quarter 2025, after which we will open the call for Q&A.

Before we begin our prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone that this call will include forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. securities laws. Such statements are based on the current information and management's expectations as of this statement and are not guarantees

