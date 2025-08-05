Enviri Corporation (NVRI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Scott Martin - Director of Investor Relations

F. Nicholas Grasberger - Chairman, President & CEO

Thomas G. Vadaketh - Senior VP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Devin Dodge - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Lawrence Scott Solow - CJS Securities, Inc.

Robert Duncan Brown - Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good morning. My name is Danielle, and I will be your conference facilitator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Enviri Corporation Second Quarter Release Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

Today's conference is being recorded, and this telephone conference presentation and accompanying webcast made on behalf of Enviri are subject to copyright by Enviri Corporation and all rights are reserved. No recordings or redistributions of this telephone conference by any other party are permitted without the expressed written consent of Enviri. Your participation indicates your agreement. I would now like to turn the call over to Dave Martin of Enviri Corporation. Mr. Martin, you may begin your call.

David Scott Martin

Thank you, Danielle, and welcome to everyone joining this morning. With me today is Nick Grasberger, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Tom Vadaketh, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

This morning, we will discuss our results for the second quarter and our outlook for the year. We will also discuss briefly our announcement this morning related to the evaluation of strategic alternatives. We'll then take your questions. We ask that you keep your questions focused on earnings, operations and the outlook as there is limited additional information we can provide on strategic alternatives at this time.

Before our presentation, let me mention a few items. First, our earnings release and slide presentation for this call