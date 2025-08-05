Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Aamir Malik - Corporate Participant
Albert Bourla - Chairman of the Board & CEO
Alexandre de Germay - Executive VP & Chief International Commercial Officer
Andrew Simon Baum - Chief Strategy & Innovation Officer, Executive VP
Chris Boshoff - Chief Scientific Officer and President of Research & Development
David M. Denton - CFO & Executive VP
Francesca M. DeMartino - Chief Investor Relations Officer
Conference Call Participants
Alexandria Janet Hammond - Wolfe Research, LLC
Asad Haider - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Carter Lewis Gould - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division
Christopher Thomas Schott - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Courtney Breen - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division
David Reed Risinger - Leerink Partners LLC, Research Division
Evan David Seigerman - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Kerry Ann Holford - Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG, Research Division
Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Rajesh Kumar - HSBC Global Investment Research
Stephen Michael Scala - TD Cowen, Research Division
Terence C. Flynn - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Timothy Minton Anderson - BofA Securities, Research Division
Trung Chuong Huynh - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Umer Raffat - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
Operator
Good day, everyone, and welcome to Pfizer's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Francesca DeMartino, Chief Investor Relations Officer and Senior Vice President. Please go ahead, ma'am.
Francesca M. DeMartino
Good morning, and welcome to Pfizer's earnings call. I'm Francesca DeMartino, Chief Investor Relations Officer. On behalf of the Pfizer team, thank you for joining us. This call is being made available via audio webcast at pfizer.com.
- Read more current PFE analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts