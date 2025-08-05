Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (AOMR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brandon Robert Filson - Treasurer & CFO

KC Kelleher - Head of Corporate Finance & Investor Relations

Sreeniwas Vikram Prabhu - President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Douglas Michael Harter - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division

Eric J. Hagen - BTIG, LLC, Research Division

Matthew Erdner - JonesTrading Institutional Services, LLC, Research Division

Randy Binner - B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. KC Kelleher. Please go ahead.

KC Kelleher

Good morning, and thank you for joining us today for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. This morning, we filed our press release detailing these results, which is available in the Investors section on our website at www.angeloakreit.com. As a reminder, remarks made on today's conference call may include forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed today.

We do not undertake any obligation to update our forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. For a more detailed discussion of the factors that may affect the company's results, please refer to our earnings release for this quarter and to our most recent SEC filings.

During this call, we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures. More information about these non-GAAP financial measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are contained in our earnings release and SEC filings.

This morning's conference call is hosted by Angel Oak Mortgage REIT's Chief Executive