Corebridge Financial, Inc. (CRBG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
154.61K Followers

Q2: 2025-08-04 Earnings Summary

EPS of $1.36 beats by $0.20
 | Revenue of $4.42B (5.84% Y/Y) misses by $460.98M

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Elias Farid Habayeb - Executive VP & CFO
Isil Muderrisoglu - Head of Investor & Rating Agency Relations
Kevin Timothy Hogan - President, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Cave Mohaghegh Montazeri - Deutsche Bank AG, Research Division
Elyse Beth Greenspan - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Joel Robert Hurwitz - Dowling & Partners Securities, LLC
John Bakewell Barnidge - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
Michael Augustus Ward - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Ryan Joel Krueger - Keefe, Bruyette, & Woods, Inc., Research Division
Suneet Laxman L. Kamath - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Taylor Alexander Scott - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division
Thomas George Gallagher - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities, Research Division
Wesley Collin Carmichael - Autonomous Research US LP
Wilma Carter Jackson Burdis - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Hello, everyone, and welcome to today's Corebridge Financial, Inc. Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. My name is Seth, and I'll be the operator for your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand the floor to Isil Muderrisoglu to begin. Please go ahead.

Isil Muderrisoglu

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Corebridge Financial's earnings update for the second quarter of 2025. Joining me on the call are Kevin Hogan, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Elias Habayeb, Chief Financial Officer. We will begin with prepared remarks by Kevin and Elias, and then we will take your questions.

Today's comments may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are based upon management's current expectations and assumptions. Corebridge's filings with the SEC provide details on important factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from

Recommended For You

About CRBG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CRBG

Trending Analysis

Trending News