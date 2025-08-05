Enpro Inc. (NPO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Eric A. Vaillancourt - President, CEO & Director

James Gentile - Vice President of Investor Relations

Joseph F. Bruderek - CFO & Executive VP of Finance

Conference Call Participants

Jeffrey David Hammond - KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Research Division

Stephen Michael Ferazani - Sidoti & Company, LLC

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Enpro's Second Quarter 202 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to James Gentile, Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

James Gentile

Thanks, Darryl, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Enpro's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. I will remind you that our call is being webcast at enpro.com, where you can find the presentation that accompanies this call. With me today is Eric Vaillancourt, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Joe Bruderek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

During today's call, we will reference a number of non-GAAP financial measures. Tables reconciling the historical non-GAAP measures to the comparable GAAP measures are included in the appendix to the presentation materials. Also, a friendly reminder that we will be making statements on this call that are not historical facts and that are considered forward-looking in nature. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in our filings with the SEC.

Also note that during this call, we will be providing full year 2025 guidance, which excludes unforeseen impacts from these risks and uncertainties. We do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Eric Vaillancourt, our President and Chief Executive Officer. Eric?

Eric A. Vaillancourt

Thanks, James, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate