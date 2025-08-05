AOR Can Be The Passive Investor's Answer To No-Maintenance Investing

Michael Del Monte
5.28K Followers

Summary

  • AOR offers a low-cost, diversified 60/40 equity and fixed income allocation, ideal for passive investors seeking a hands-off, all-in-one portfolio solution.
  • While AOR provides broad asset class exposure and automatic rebalancing, it has historically underperformed lower-cost alternatives like VBAIX and VTI/BND blends.
  • AOR's volatility can be higher due to small- and mid-cap exposure, but its structure helps minimize downside risk and simplifies portfolio management.
  • Despite some underperformance, AOR's simplicity, diversification, and ease of use justify my "Buy" rating for investors wanting a passive core strategy.
Wooden blocks with "PASSIVE" text of concept and coins.

Seiya Tabuchi

The iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (AOR) is a diversified equity and fixed income investment strategy designed to be utilized as a low-cost core portfolio. AOR is taking a similar approach to traditional target date funds without a term

Monte Independent Investment Research: Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working across industries that include O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Investment recommendations are built upon the entirety of the investment ecosystem rather than considering a company independently.

