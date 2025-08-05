The iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (AOR) is a diversified equity and fixed income investment strategy designed to be utilized as a low-cost core portfolio. AOR is taking a similar approach to traditional target date funds without a term
AOR Can Be The Passive Investor's Answer To No-Maintenance Investing
Summary
- AOR offers a low-cost, diversified 60/40 equity and fixed income allocation, ideal for passive investors seeking a hands-off, all-in-one portfolio solution.
- While AOR provides broad asset class exposure and automatic rebalancing, it has historically underperformed lower-cost alternatives like VBAIX and VTI/BND blends.
- AOR's volatility can be higher due to small- and mid-cap exposure, but its structure helps minimize downside risk and simplifies portfolio management.
- Despite some underperformance, AOR's simplicity, diversification, and ease of use justify my "Buy" rating for investors wanting a passive core strategy.
