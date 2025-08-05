Healthcare stocks have been pummeled by the market in 2025. I covered the segment in a recent article that compared market leader UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to smaller rival Molina Health (
Which Is Healthier - UnitedHealth Or Centene?
Summary
- Healthcare insurers like UnitedHealth Group Incorporated and Centene Corporation have suffered steep stock declines due to surging medical costs and regulatory headwinds.
- Both firms face rising claims, regulatory changes, and uncertainty around rate adjustments, impacting margins and earnings outlooks.
- CNC appears cheaper than UNH on some valuation metrics, but both companies have sharply reduced earnings guidance for 2025, reflecting ongoing sector challenges.
- While rate increases may provide future relief, persistent medical inflation and risk pool concerns mean a slow, uncertain recovery for the sector.
- This article analyses the risks and opportunities of each stock.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The author is not an investment advisor and offers no advice here. He shares his own analysis solely for the interest of readers. Note that the disclosed long position in UNH is protected with call options premiums.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.