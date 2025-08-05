Realty Income (NYSE:O) is famous for their history of raising the monthly dividend.

Seeking Alpha

This dividend champion is particularly popular with retirees who are looking for an option to earn income while keeping up with inflation. It doesn’t hurt that the REIT dividend status is more favorable than interest income. But the main objective for most investors here is simply a growing stream of cash flow.

Realty Income won’t generate the highest returns in the stock market. That isn’t their goal. To understand why people like this stock, you have to start with an income mindset. As a triple net lease REIT, Realty Income has locked in the majority of their revenue for many years into the future. Since they pass off most of the expenses to the tenant, the margins are extremely high. Consequently, locking in revenues means locking in a large portion of earnings.

AFFO

As an equity REIT, Realty Income uses FFO (Funds From Operations) or AFFO (Adjusted Funds From Operations) rather than using EPS (Earnings Per Share). It’s an important difference. EPS is a very poor tool for analyzing equity REITs because it is subject to items that do not reflect the underlying performance of the REIT. Some investors will switch to using Cash Flow From Operations instead, but that’s still inferior to a good AFFO metric. If you use cash flows, you’ll be subject to volatility around the exact date payments are made. Cash flows may look better or worse for a year based on whether a payment is received on December 31st or January 2nd.

Per Share Metrics

One thing that drives me nuts is when an analyst quotes the growth in total revenues of total earnings. We should always be focused on “per share”. If you buy a position, you have a set number of shares. Yes, you can reinvest your dividends. That’s nice and all, but it’s hardly an income investment if you’re always reinvesting the dividends. I prefer taking dividends in cash and choosing what I will purchase next.

The History

I prepared the following chart for the major line items for Realty Income on a per share basis over the last decade:

The REIT Forum

Realty Income does not report all of these values, so we had to calculate them before turning them into per share figures.

Some people would think this is overkill. But if someone doesn’t even know the history, why would you care about their projection for the future?

Now I’ll focus on just a pair of those line items to demonstrate the stability:

The REIT Forum

That’s pretty stable. AFFO is the best measure for the ability of an equity REIT to maintain their dividend. In this case we can see that dividend growth was supported by solid growth in AFFO per share. Over that period the growth rate was 4.42% for revenue and 4.68% for AFFO. It would be a bit different if we used management’s preferred AFFO metric, but overall the growth rate would still be pretty similar.

Looking Forward

I expect Realty Income to have a moderately harder time with that growth. They’ve done remarkably well given the challenges from higher interest rates thus far, but it still presents a material challenge to the growth rate. Higher interest rates increase the WACC (weighted average cost of capital). Since Realty Income owns tens of billions of dollars in net lease real estate, it shouldn’t be surprising that they use some debt. Not too much. They still have an A- credit rating. That’s hardly a level that should concern investors.

However, like most REITS and most direct real estate investors, debt is part of the business model. As debts expire and roll over, the average rate on that debt can increase. That creates a headwind for the growth rate in AFFO.

Besides the higher interest rates, Realty Income may also find it more difficult to grow their share base in the same percentage terms. Some of the strong growth has been the result of accretive acquisitions. When Realty Income can acquire properties at a materially higher capitalization rate than their WACC, it allows them to issue a combination of shares and debt to buy the properties.

Dividend Sustainability

Realty Income (recently $57.20) trades at a 5.6% dividend yield and a 7.3% forward AFFO yield (13.75x AFFO multiple) using a consensus estimate of $4.16.

The forward AFFO easily covers the current annualized dividend rate of $3.228 per share. Given the stability of the cash flows, I don’t anticipate Realty Income having any difficulty covering that dividend for a long time.

Is That Really Enough?

Some investors argue everyone should demand a return comparable to the historical performance of the S&P 500. I don’t fall into that camp. The historical performance of the S&P 500 involves the CAPE (Cyclically Adjusted Price-to-Earnings) ratio running into nosebleed territory. At the same time, earnings were juiced by a dramatic increase in the portion of GDP that goes to corporate profits after taxes.

Final Thoughts

Realty Income has a long history of raising their dividend with steady growth in AFFO per share to back it up. Higher interest rates create a material challenge to the growth, but the company has done a great job in this environment. Realty Income is about dependable income and not about chasing huge gains. I believe Realty income will be able to cover their dividend for the foreseeable future. I expect their string of gradual dividend increases to continue for a long time.

My outlook? Shares are in our neutral range. That’s where they usually land. We bought shares on one of the dips and have continued to sit on the position.