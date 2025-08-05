Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Q2: 2025-08-05 Earnings Summary

Insights
EPS of -$0.75 misses by $0.08
 | Revenue of $48.50M (66.80% Y/Y) beats by $4.86M

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Connolly - Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
David P. Meeker - Chairman, President & CEO
Hunter C. Smith - CFO & Treasurer
Jennifer Lee - Executive VP & Head of North America
Yann Mazabraud - Executive VP & Head of International

Conference Call Participants

Corinne Johnson - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Derek Christian Archila - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Faisal Ali Khurshid - Leerink Partners LLC, Research Division
Michael Eric Ulz - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Paul Andrew Matteis - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division
Philip M. Nadeau - TD Cowen, Research Division
Raghuram Selvaraju - H.C. Wainwright & Co, LLC, Research Division
Seamus Christopher Fernandez - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division
Tazeen Ahmad - BofA Securities, Research Division
Yuchen Ding - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Dave Connolly, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

David Connolly

Thank you, Tanya. I'm Dave Connolly here at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. For those of you participating on the conference call, our slides can be accessed and controlled by going to the Investors section of our website, ir.rhythmtx.com. This morning, we issued our press release that provides our Q2 financial results and a business update, and that press release is available on our website.

Our agenda listed on Slide 2 -- our agenda is listed on Slide 2. On the call today are David Meeker, our Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President; Jennifer Lee, Executive Vice President, Head of North America; Hunter Smith, Chief Financial Officer; and Yann Mazabraud, Executive

