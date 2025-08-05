The "Buy Now Pay Later" industry has exploded over the past five years, particularly the past two. Affirm (AFRM) and Klarna are the most well-known examples, but Sezzle has led equity momentum this year. These platforms are usually fee-based instead of
Sezzle: Short Squeeze Over, Consumer Macro Risks Ahead
Summary
- Sezzle's explosive growth and high margins outpace Affirm, but may be partly fueled by a short squeeze rather than sustainable fundamentals.
- Sezzle's business model yields superior revenue-to-GMV and cost efficiency, but seemingly relies on higher-risk, subprime borrowers compared to Affirm.
- Regulatory and macroeconomic risks loom large, especially as Sezzle's core customers are more vulnerable to the consumer economic bifurcation trend.
- Despite strong growth, I'm neutral on SEZL due to its unclear risk profile and potential vulnerability in an economic downturn.
- Looking at its Q2 report, investors should consider changes in delinquency rates and whether or not its growth pace slows.
