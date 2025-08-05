Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) have been a solid performer over the past year, adding 24%. However, the stock remains well below its post-election high, and apart from a brief Liberation Day drop, JXN
Jackson Financial Deserves More Respect After Another Solid Quarter
Summary
- Jackson Financial Inc.'s Q2 results highlight resilient earnings and strong capital returns, despite a modest year-over-year earnings decline due to reserve adjustments.
- The company's robust capital position, with significant excess capital and high-quality investments, underpins its ability to sustain and grow capital returns.
- JXN's disciplined approach to reducing riskier annuity products while growing overall sales supports long-term earnings stability and capital redeployment.
- With over 25% upside to my $108-$120 fair value target, a 3.8% yield, and aggressive buybacks, I reiterate JXN stock as a Strong Buy.
