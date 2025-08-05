Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Jack A. Khattar - Founder, President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Timothy C. Dec - Senior VP & CFO
Conference Call Participants
Alexandra Doering von Riesemann - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
Jack Padovano - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division
John Robert Cox - Jefferies LLC, Research Division
Kristen Brianne Kluska - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division
Stacy Ku - TD Cowen, Research Division
Peter Vozzo - Unidentified Company
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Supernus Pharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call.
[Operator Instructions]
Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Peter Vozzo of ICR Healthcare, Investor Relations representative for Supernus Pharmaceuticals. You may begin.
Peter Vozzo
Thank you, Gerald. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. Today, after the close of market, the company issued a press release announcing these results. On the call with me today are Supernus' Chief Executive Officer, Jack Khattar; and Chief Financial Officer, Tim Dec.
Today's call is being made available via the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.supernus.com. During the course of this call, management may make certain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the company's future performance. These forward-looking statements reflect Supernus' current perspective on existing trends and information. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those noted in the Risk Factors section of the company's latest SEC filings. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in these forward- looking statements. For the benefit of those of you who may be
- Read more current SUPN analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts