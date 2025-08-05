I Bought Amazon As I'm Ultra Bullish On Its Margin-Heavy Era Underway
Summary
- I bought Amazon.com, Inc. stock at 5% of my portfolio, reducing my cash position to 20% amid a currently neutral macro outlook in the near term.
- I'm expecting 2026 to be bullish macroeconomically; I will further reduce my cash position to 15% in the next few months as positive investor sentiment consolidates and stabilizes.
- AMZN is driving a new era of stalwart-style ultra returns through margin optimization. This is a rare operating business deserving of ownership in elite portfolios.
Analyst’s Disclosure:I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.