Camtek Ltd. (CAMT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

m - Corporate Participant

& - Corporate Participant

m - Corporate Participant

a - Corporate Participant

L - Corporate Participant

f - Corporate Participant

& - Corporate Participant

b - Corporate Participant

I - Corporate Participant

Moshe Eisenberg - Chief Financial Officer

Rafi Amit - CEO & Director

Ramy Langer - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Auguste Philip Richard - Northland Capital Markets, Research Division

Craig Andrew Ellis - B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division

Denis Pyatchanin - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Ezra Gabriel Weener - Jefferies LLC, Research Division

Hoonshik Yang - Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Research Division

Matthew Patrick Prisco - Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division

Michael Sebastian Mani - BofA Securities, Research Division

Thomas James O'Malley - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Yu Shi - Needha Division

a division o - Unidentified Company

Co - Unidentified Company

P Glo - Unidentified Company

p - Unidentified Company

al - Unidentified Company

ny, - Unidentified Company

nc. - LC, Research

ll Rights reserved. - Unidentified Company

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I would like to welcome all of you to Camtek's results Zoom webinar. My name is Kenny Green, and I'm part of the Investor Relations team at Camtek. [Operator Instructions] I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded, and the recording will be available from the link in the earnings press release and on Camtek's website from tomorrow. You should have all received by now the company's press release. If not, please review it on the company's website.

With me today on the call, we have Mr. Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO; Mr. Moshe Eisenberg, Camtek's CFO; and Mr. Ramy Langer, Camtek's COO. Rafi will open by providing an