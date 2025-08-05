AMD Post Earnings: Taking A Victory Lap = Sell The AI Hype Story (Rating Downgrade)

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. reported Q2 '25 beat and guided better than expected, but the market is having trouble digesting the news.
  • After a 75% intra-quarter run-up, the stock is exhausted, and the AI story that's built back up is slowly going to get put to the test.
  • We see minimal upside and a lot more pressure, as we don't think the AI growth story will hold up as much as the market is hoping.
  • Our bullish sentiment on AMD was based on AI growth expectations being de-risked and CPU upside, and indeed, the latter did support upside this quarter.
  • However, the former is building back up, which puts AMD stock in a riskier territory heading into Q3 and prompts us to downgrade AMD to Sell.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Testifies In Senate Commerce Committee Hearing On The AI Race

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images News

The market doesn’t know how to digest Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) (TSX:AMD:CA) Q2 revenue beat and better-than-expected guidance. The company reported sales of $7.7B versus a consensus of $7.43B and guided for $8.7B

