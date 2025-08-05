Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Chantelle Breithaupt - Senior VP & CFO
Jayshree V. Ullal - CEO & Chairperson
Rudolph Araujo - Corporate Participant
Todd Nightingale - President & COO
Conference Call Participants
Aaron Christopher Rakers - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Amit Jawaharlaz Daryanani - Evercore ISI Institutional Equities,Research Division
Antoine Chkaiban - New Street Research LLP
Atif Malik - Citigroup Inc., Research Division
George Charles Notter - Wolfe Research, LLC
James Edward Fish - Piper Sandler & Co., Research Division
Karl Ackerman - BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division
Meta A. Marshall - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Michael Ng - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Ryan Boyer Koontz - Needham & Company, LLC, Research
Samik Chatterjee - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research
Simon Matthew Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division
Tal Liani - BofA Securities, Research Division
David Vogt - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Operator
Welcome to the Second Quarter 2025 Arista Networks Financial Results Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded and will be available for replay from the Investor Relations section on the Arista website following this call.
Mr. Rudolph Araujo, Arista's Head of Investor Advocacy, you may begin.
Rudolph Araujo
Thank you, Regina. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me on today's call are Jayshree Ullal, Arista Networks' Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer; and Chantelle Breithaupt, Arista's Chief Financial Officer. This afternoon, Arista Networks issued a press release announcing the results for its fiscal second quarter ending June 30, 2025. If you want a copy of the release, you can access it online at our website.
During the course of this conference call, Arista Networks management will make forward-looking
