Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Douglas Walter Gaylor - COO & President
Jeffrey G. Korn - CEO & Executive Chairman
Jon D. Brinton - Chief Revenue Officer
Ronald Vincent - Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division
George Frederick Sutton - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division
Jesse Sobelson - D. Boral Capital LLC, Research Division
Joshua Christopher Reilly - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division
Matthew Maus - B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division
Michael James Latimore - Northland Capital Markets, Research Division
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Crexendo Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Jeff Korn, Chairman and CEO at Crexendo. Jeff, you may begin.
Jeffrey G. Korn
Thank you, Paul, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Crexendo's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. As Paul just said, I'm Jeff Korn, Chairman and CEO. With me in the room today are Doug Gaylor, our President and COO; Ron Vincent, our CFO; Jon Brinton, our CRO; and Anand Buch, our Chief Strategy Officer.
In a moment, Jon will read the safe harbor statement. After that, I'll provide an overview of our performance and strategy. Ron will then dive into the financials, and Doug will close with an operational and business update before we open it up for questions. Jon, would you please read the safe harbor statement?
Jon D. Brinton
Thank you, Jeff. I want to take this opportunity to remind listeners that this call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides
- Read more current CXDO analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts