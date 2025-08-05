Crexendo, Inc. (CXDO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Douglas Walter Gaylor - COO & President

Jeffrey G. Korn - CEO & Executive Chairman

Jon D. Brinton - Chief Revenue Officer

Ronald Vincent - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Eric Martinuzzi - Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division

George Frederick Sutton - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division

Jesse Sobelson - D. Boral Capital LLC, Research Division

Joshua Christopher Reilly - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division

Matthew Maus - B. Riley Securities, Inc., Research Division

Michael James Latimore - Northland Capital Markets, Research Division

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Crexendo Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Jeff Korn, Chairman and CEO at Crexendo. Jeff, you may begin.

Jeffrey G. Korn

Thank you, Paul, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Crexendo's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. As Paul just said, I'm Jeff Korn, Chairman and CEO. With me in the room today are Doug Gaylor, our President and COO; Ron Vincent, our CFO; Jon Brinton, our CRO; and Anand Buch, our Chief Strategy Officer.

In a moment, Jon will read the safe harbor statement. After that, I'll provide an overview of our performance and strategy. Ron will then dive into the financials, and Doug will close with an operational and business update before we open it up for questions. Jon, would you please read the safe harbor statement?

Jon D. Brinton

Thank you, Jeff. I want to take this opportunity to remind listeners that this call will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides