Cricut, Inc. (CRCT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ashish Arora - CEO, President & Director

James Dickey Suva - Senior Vice President of Finance, Treasurer & Investor Relations

Kimball Shill - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Angus Kelleher-Ferguson - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division

Maya C. Neuman - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Michael Cadiz - Unidentified Company

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Cricut Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Jim Suva, Senior Vice President of Finance, Treasurer and Investor Relations at Cricut. Please go ahead.

James Dickey Suva

Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on Cricut's second quarter 2025 earnings call. Please note that today's call is being webcast and recorded on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A replay of the webcast will also be available following today's call. For your reference, accompanying slides used on today's call, along with a supplemental data sheet, have been posted to the Investor Relations section of the company's website, investor.cricut.com.

Joining me on the call today are Ashish Arora, Chief Executive Officer; and Kimball Shill, Chief Financial Officer. Today's prepared remarks have been recorded, after which Ashish and Kimball will host live Q&A.

Before we begin, we would like to remind everyone that our prepared remarks contain forward-looking statements, and management may make additional forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our strategies, business, expenses, tariffs, capital allocation and results of operations in response to your questions. These statements do not guarantee future performance, and therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon them. These statements are based on current expectations of the company's management and involve