comScore, Inc. (SCOR) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

John Philip Tinker - Vice President of Investor Relations

Jonathan Carpenter - CEO & Director

Mary Margaret Curry - Chief Accounting Officer, CFO & Treasurer

Conference Call Participants

Cal Bartyzal - Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, Research Division

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the comScore Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, John Tinker, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

John Philip Tinker

Thank you, operator. Before we begin our prepared remarks, I'd like to remind all of you that the following discussion contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include comments about our plans, expectations and prospects and are based on our view as of today, August 5, 2025. Our actual results in future periods may differ materially from those currently expected because of a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include those outlined in our 10-K, 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which you can find on our website or at www.sec.gov. We do disclaim any duty or obligation to update our forward- looking statements to reflect any new information after today's call.

We'll be discussing non-GAAP measures during this call, for which we have provided reconciliations in today's press release and on our website. Please note that we will be referring to slides on this call, which are also available on our website, www.comscore.com, under Investor Relations, Events and Presentations.

I'll now turn the call over to comScore's Chief Executive Officer, Jon Carpenter. Jon?

Jonathan Carpenter

Thanks, everyone, for joining us this evening. With 4% year-over-year revenue growth alongside 25% adjusted EBITDA