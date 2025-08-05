OUTFRONT Media Inc. (OUT) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Matthew Siegel - Executive VP & CFO

Nicolas Brien - Interim CEO & Director

Stephan Edward Bisson - Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Cameron Alan McVeigh - Morgan Stanley, Research Division

Daniel Carol Osley - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

David Karnovsky - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Jonnathan A. Navarrete - TD Cowen, Research Division

Patrick William Sholl - Barrington Research Associates, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us for OUTFRONT Media's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call. My name is Lydia, and I'll be your operator today. [Operator Instructions] I'll now hand you over to Stephan Bisson to begin. Please go ahead.

Stephan Edward Bisson

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining our 2025 second quarter earnings call. With me on the call today are Nick Brien and Matthew Siegel. After a discussion of our financial results, we'll open the lines for a question-and-answer session. Our comments today will refer to the earnings release and slide presentation that you can find on the Investor Relations section of our website, outfront.com. After today's call has concluded, an audio archived replay will be available there as well.

This conference call may include forward-looking statements. Relevant factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements are listed in our earnings materials and in our SEC filings, including our 2024 Form 10-K as well as our Q2 2025 Form 10-Q, which we expect to file tomorrow. We will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures on this call. Any references to OIBDA made today will be on an adjusted basis. Reconciliations of OIBDA and other non-GAAP financial measures are in the appendix of the slide presentation, the earnings release and