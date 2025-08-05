American Well Corporation (AMWL) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

American Well Corporation (NYSE:AMWL) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 5:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Ido Schoenberg - Chairman & CEO
Mark J. Hirschhorn - Executive VP, COO & CFO
Sue Dooley - Head of Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Eric R. Percher - Nephron Research LLC
Jack A. Senft - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division
Jailendra P. Singh - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Lucas Cole Romanski - TD Cowen, Research Division
Matthew Dineen Shea - Needham & Company, LLC, Research Division
Stanislav Berenshteyn - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Yong Sun Park - Morgan Stanley, Research Division
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Amwell Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Sue Dooley, Head of Investor Relations.
Sue Dooley
Hello, everyone. Welcome to Amwell's conference call to discuss our second fiscal quarter of 2025. This is Sue Dooley of Amwell Investor Relations. Joining me today are Amwell's Chairman and CEO, Dr. Ido Schoenberg; and Mark Hirschhorn, our CFO and Chief Operating Officer.
Earlier today, we distributed a press release detailing our announcement. Our earnings report is posted on our website at investors.amwell.com and is also available through normal news sources. This conference call is being webcast live on the IR page of our website, where a replay will be archived.
Before we begin our prepared remarks, I'd like to take this opportunity to remind you that during the call, we will make forward- looking statements regarding projected operating results and anticipated market opportunities. This forward-looking information is subject to the risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC and actual results or events may differ materially. Except as required
- Read more current AMWL analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts