The Contrarian Gold Play Poised For A Rebound: Equinox Gold
Summary
- Equinox Gold is deeply undervalued, with near-term production set to double and free cash flow poised for exponential growth, even when excluding Los Filos.
- The Calibre Mining acquisition and management changes should rebuild credibility and improve organic growth with new assets and a strong North American focus.
- Despite past underperformance and Los Filos setbacks, EQX’s asset base, ramp-ups, and deleveraging efforts create a compelling risk/reward profile.
