DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 4:30 PM ET
Company Participants
Mark S. Zagorski - CEO & Director
Nicola T. Allais - Chief Financial Officer
Tejal R. Engman - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations
Conference Call Participants
Alec Reid Brondolo - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division
Alinda Li - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division
Brian Joseph Pitz - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research
Eric James Sheridan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division
Maria Ripps - Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division
Mark Patrick Kelley - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division
Mark Ronald Murphy - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division
Matthew Dorrian Condon - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division
Matthew John Swanson - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division
Omar Dessouky - BofA Securities, Research Division
Youssef Houssaini Squali - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Krista, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the DoubleVerify Holdings' Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]
I will now like to turn the conference over to Tejal Engman, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.
Tejal R. Engman
Good afternoon, and welcome to DoubleVerify's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. With us today are Mark Zagorski, CEO; and Nicola Allais, CFO.
Today's press release and this call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes and reflect our current expectations and information currently available to us, and our actual results could differ materially. For more information, please refer to the risk factors in our recent SEC filings, including our Form 10-Q and our annual report on Form 10-K.
In addition, our
- Read more current DV analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts