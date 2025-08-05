DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (DV) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 5, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Mark S. Zagorski - CEO & Director

Nicola T. Allais - Chief Financial Officer

Tejal R. Engman - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Alec Reid Brondolo - Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Research Division

Alinda Li - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division

Brian Joseph Pitz - BMO Capital Markets Equity Research

Eric James Sheridan - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division

Maria Ripps - Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division

Mark Patrick Kelley - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division

Mark Ronald Murphy - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division

Matthew Dorrian Condon - Citizens JMP Securities, LLC, Research Division

Matthew John Swanson - RBC Capital Markets, Research Division

Omar Dessouky - BofA Securities, Research Division

Youssef Houssaini Squali - Truist Securities, Inc., Research Division

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. My name is Krista, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the DoubleVerify Holdings' Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]

I will now like to turn the conference over to Tejal Engman, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.

Tejal R. Engman

Good afternoon, and welcome to DoubleVerify's Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. With us today are Mark Zagorski, CEO; and Nicola Allais, CFO.

Today's press release and this call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes and reflect our current expectations and information currently available to us, and our actual results could differ materially. For more information, please refer to the risk factors in our recent SEC filings, including our Form 10-Q and our annual report on Form 10-K.

In addition, our